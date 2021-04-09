Syscoin Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $255.80 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00383351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000934 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,117,524 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

