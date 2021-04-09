T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $181.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $181.34 and last traded at $177.40, with a volume of 35160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 42,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.