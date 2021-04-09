Tachyon Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,099.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $161,099.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

