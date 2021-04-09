Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $12.95 or 0.00022149 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $68,765.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00772774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.40 or 1.00561044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.00743541 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.