Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage on OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.19% from the stock’s current price.

OMQS opened at $9.18 on Friday. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

