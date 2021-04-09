TAL Education Group (TAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/29/2021 – TAL Education Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

3/24/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 52,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 174,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

