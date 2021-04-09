Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,403. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $954.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

