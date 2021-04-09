Tap Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $507,351.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

