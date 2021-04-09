Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,682. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,956,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

