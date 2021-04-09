Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

