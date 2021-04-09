Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

