Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $176.82. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

