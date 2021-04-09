Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.09. 75,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.