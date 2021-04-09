Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 5,445 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

CCXI opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.