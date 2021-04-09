Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

