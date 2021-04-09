Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.90 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

