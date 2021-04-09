Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 165,090 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Twitter by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

