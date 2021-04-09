Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.18 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

BIIB opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.61. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

