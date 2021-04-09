Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

