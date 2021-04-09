Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.49 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

