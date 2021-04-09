Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

