Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

