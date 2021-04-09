Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 8,694 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 11.73% of Black Hills worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

