Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

