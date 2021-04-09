Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

