Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $133.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

