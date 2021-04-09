Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,600 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $160.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

