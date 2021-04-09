Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,530 shares of company stock worth $32,723,913 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

