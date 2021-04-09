Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 135.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 41.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 686,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 199,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

