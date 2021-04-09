TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMVWY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TMVWY opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

