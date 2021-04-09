Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 1,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $627.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

