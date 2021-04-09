Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 3,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 300,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
TEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.