Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 3,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 300,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

TEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.