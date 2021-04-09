Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading 39.6% Higher

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)’s stock price traded up 39.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

