Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $621.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.00 million. Teleflex reported sales of $630.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $420.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $434.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

