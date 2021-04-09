Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TDE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 13,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,224. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

About Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

