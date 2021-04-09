Tellor (TRB) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $84.36 or 0.00144926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $129.40 million and approximately $102.57 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,609,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,533,877 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

