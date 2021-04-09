Teloscoin (TELOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,824.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $5,824.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00322003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003228 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

