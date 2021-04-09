Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

