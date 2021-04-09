Tempur Sealy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 19,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 1,554 call options.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 2,041,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,352 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.