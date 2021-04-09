Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 1,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.514 per share. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

