Tendies Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $255,068.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,636 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,636 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

