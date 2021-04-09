TENT Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, TENT has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $432,737.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00336638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00179549 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007167 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,243,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,166,708 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

