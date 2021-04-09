TenX Achieves Market Cap of $29.93 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. TenX has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

