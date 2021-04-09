Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $331.76 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $16.41 or 0.00028063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $6.30 billion and $331.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 954,727,996 coins and its circulating supply is 383,599,571 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

