Terra One Day Trading Volume Tops $316.05 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.61 or 0.00025813 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and approximately $316.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 960,114,868 coins and its circulating supply is 383,479,488 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

