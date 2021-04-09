Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.66 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $147.82 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00085698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.34 or 0.00616567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.