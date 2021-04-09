Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Terracoin has a market cap of $506,667.83 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,364.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $644.10 or 0.01103592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.62 or 0.00449967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

