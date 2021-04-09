TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $299,729.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $54.77 million and $299,729.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 61,654,606,473 coins and its circulating supply is 61,653,877,365 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.