Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.66

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.66 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 236.65 ($3.09). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 234.40 ($3.06), with a volume of 15,027,213 shares trading hands.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The firm has a market cap of £18.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have bought a total of 4,778 shares of company stock worth $1,090,124 over the last 90 days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

