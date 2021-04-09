Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $363.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $676.36. 1,243,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. The stock has a market cap of $649.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.